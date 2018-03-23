Devils' Miles Wood: Will not play Friday

Wood (upper body) will be an injured scratch with the Devils taking on the Penguins in Pittsburgh on Friday, Devils beat writer Amanda Stein reports.

Wood will miss a second straight game. The Devils seem to be a step slower whenever he's not in the lineup, but the silver lining for the team is that Pavel Zacha will active after dealing with an upper-body injury of his own.

