Devils' Miles Wood: Will not play Friday
Wood (upper body) will be an injured scratch with the Devils taking on the Penguins in Pittsburgh on Friday, Devils beat writer Amanda Stein reports.
Wood will miss a second straight game. The Devils seem to be a step slower whenever he's not in the lineup, but the silver lining for the team is that Pavel Zacha will active after dealing with an upper-body injury of his own.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...