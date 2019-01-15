Devils' Miles Wood: Won't play Tuesday
Wood (undisclosed) will not dress for Tuesday's contest against the Blue Jackets, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Wood's game Monday against the Blackhawks was shortened due to an apparent leg injury and it will keep him out for at least one more game. Fortunately, he did make the trip with the team to Columbus, so there's a chance he could return Thursday when the team heads to New York to face the Islanders. Blake Pietila will replace him in the lineup Tuesday.
