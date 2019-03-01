Devils coach John Hynes clarifies that Mueller is dealing with a left shoulder injury, but there are no problems with his head or neck after he crashed head-first into the boards while playing the Flames on Thursday, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports, adding that the defenseman could still return this season.

Mueller was stretchered off the ice and admitted to a hospital with a next-day release. It's obviously great news that he avoided a head/neck injury and is evidently open to the idea of returning this season, even though the Devils are well out of the playoff picture.