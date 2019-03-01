Devils' Mirco Mueller: Avoids injury to head, neck
Devils coach John Hynes clarifies that Mueller is dealing with a left shoulder injury, but there are no problems with his head or neck after he crashed head-first into the boards while playing the Flames on Thursday, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports, adding that the defenseman could still return this season.
Mueller was stretchered off the ice and admitted to a hospital with a next-day release. It's obviously great news that he avoided a head/neck injury and is evidently open to the idea of returning this season, even though the Devils are well out of the playoff picture.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...