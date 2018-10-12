Devils' Mirco Mueller: Bags apple Thursday
Mueller registered an assist and logged 21:22 of ice time during Thursday's 6-0 blowout win over the Capitals.
The Swiss blueliner has points in back-to-back games to open the season. Mueller was a first-round pick of the Sharks in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft and is being used regularly in his first full season with the Devils, so keep an eye on him in dynasty formats if he continues to log top-pairing minutes alongside Sami Vatanen.
More News
-
Devils' Mirco Mueller: Logs four assists in first season with New Jersey•
-
Devils' Mirco Mueller: Limited in return•
-
Devils' Mirco Mueller: Cleared to play•
-
Devils' Mirco Mueller: Remains on IR•
-
Devils' Mirco Mueller: Not playing Monday•
-
Devils' Mirco Mueller: Returns from conditioning assignment•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...