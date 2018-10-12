Mueller registered an assist and logged 21:22 of ice time during Thursday's 6-0 blowout win over the Capitals.

The Swiss blueliner has points in back-to-back games to open the season. Mueller was a first-round pick of the Sharks in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft and is being used regularly in his first full season with the Devils, so keep an eye on him in dynasty formats if he continues to log top-pairing minutes alongside Sami Vatanen.