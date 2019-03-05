Devils' Mirco Mueller: Begins skating
Mueller (shoulder) has started skating on his own, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
While Mueller remains without a definitive timeline to rejoin the lineup, his return to the ice marks a major step in the right direction. He will still need to work into full participation at practice before he's considered an option to play and the Devils have little reason to rush the defenseman back.
