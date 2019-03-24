Devils' Mirco Mueller: Blocks three shots
Mueller blocked three shots in 18:41 of ice time in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Arizona.
Mueller returned Saturday after an 11-game absence and immediately made an impact. The 24-year-old won't provide much in the offensive end as he has just 10 points in 48 games this season.
