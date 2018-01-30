Devils' Mirco Mueller: Cleared to play
Mueller (collarbone) will rejoin the lineup against the Sabres on Tuesday, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.
Mueller's reintroduction to the lineup will actually come at the expense of forward Jimmy Hayes, as the Devils will suit up seven defensemen -- rather than the standard six. The 22-year-old Mueller returns to action following a 31-game stint in the press box, having last played Nov. 12 versus the Blackhawks. With just 22 active players, New Jersey will not need to make a corresponding move to activate the Swiss native off IR.
