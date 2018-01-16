Devils' Mirco Mueller: Could return Thursday
According to coach John Hynes, Mueller (collarbone) may be available for Thursday's clash with Washington, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.
Mueller -- who has missed 25 games following surgery to repair his broken clavicle -- would need to bump Ben Lovejoy from the lineup in order to earn a spot on the blue line. . In addition, the Devils would likely send Steve Santini down to the minors in order to clear space under the 23-man roster limit.
More News
-
Devils' Mirco Mueller: Remains sidelined•
-
Devils' Mirco Mueller: Practices for first time since injury•
-
Devils' Mirco Mueller: Takes next step in recovery•
-
Devils' Mirco Mueller: Lands on IR•
-
Devils' Mirco Mueller: Going under knife to repair shoulder•
-
Devils' Mirco Mueller: Suffers apparent shoulder injury•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...