According to coach John Hynes, Mueller (collarbone) may be available for Thursday's clash with Washington, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.

Mueller -- who has missed 25 games following surgery to repair his broken clavicle -- would need to bump Ben Lovejoy from the lineup in order to earn a spot on the blue line. . In addition, the Devils would likely send Steve Santini down to the minors in order to clear space under the 23-man roster limit.