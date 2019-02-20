Mueller set up two goals in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Penguins.

This was Mueller's first multi-point performance in an NHL career that's going on five years old. Acquired in a trade with the Sharks in 2017, the left-shooting defenseman is seeing game action with regularity since Sami Vatanen is out with a concussion. Mueller is worth keeping an eye on, as he's been sharing the ice with proficient scoring forwards such as Jesper Bratt and Marcus Johansson.