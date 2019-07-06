Devils' Mirco Mueller: Files for arbitration
Mueller filed for arbitration Friday.
Mueller finished the 2018-19 campaign with 11 points, 10 of which were assists. The second-pairing defenseman is coming off a contract that paid him $925,000 a season ago and $775,000 the season prior, so a raise should be forthcoming for the 24-year-old blueliner.
