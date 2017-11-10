Mueller picked up an assist in Thursday's overtime loss to the Oilers.

With the helper versus Edmonton, Mueller ended an eight-game pointless streak. After appearing in just four outings for San Jose last season, the blueliner seems to be much more firmly entrenched in the game-day lineup now that he is playing in New Jersey. Despite the increased opportunities, Mueller is unlikely to get back to being a regular offensive contributor like he was during his days in the WHL.