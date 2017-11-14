Mueller will undergo surgery to repair a fractured clavicle, an injury that he sustained in Sunday's game against the Blackhawks, Devils beat writer Amanda Stein reports, adding that he'll be out indefinitely.

The Swiss defenseman was on the receiving end of a hit by forward John Hayden and ruled out after being on the ice for only 18 seconds. Mueller isn't much of a fantasy option due to his limited offensive utility, but Devils goalies should miss him a great deal since he consistently deflects shots, having redirected the puck 26 times in half as many games this season.