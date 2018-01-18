Mueller (collarbone) was assigned to AHL Binghamton on a conditioning loan Thursday.

There was speculation from Devils coach John Hynes that Mueller could be ready for Thursday's home game against the Capitals, but targeting Saturday's road bout with the Flyers seems more realistic for the Swiss blueliner. The former Shark has provided two assists over 13 games -- which doesn't move the needle in the fantasy realm, however, he is averaging two blocked shots per game to assist the Devils netminders.