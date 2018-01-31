Devils' Mirco Mueller: Limited in return
Mueller registered just one shot and one block in 13:55 of ice time against the Sabres on Tuesday.
Mueller was back in the lineup for the first time since Nov. 12. Considering his minutes were over three minutes below his season average, it's probably safe to assume the club was easing him back into action. Look for him to take on a bigger role as he gets up to speed in future contests.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...