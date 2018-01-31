Play

Mueller registered just one shot and one block in 13:55 of ice time against the Sabres on Tuesday.

Mueller was back in the lineup for the first time since Nov. 12. Considering his minutes were over three minutes below his season average, it's probably safe to assume the club was easing him back into action. Look for him to take on a bigger role as he gets up to speed in future contests.

