Devils' Mirco Mueller: Logs four assists in first season with New Jersey
Mueller notched four assists in 31 games including playoffs in 2017-18, while averaging 16:43 of ice time.
The former 2013 first-round pick has been searching for consistent playing time with San Jose, and while a collarbone injury limited his playing time this season, he still skated in New Jersey's last eight games when they were searching for a playoff birth, and three of the five games against Tampa Bay. Four points was also a new career high, and although the 23-year-old doesn't play an overly physical game as he notched just 22 hits, he still blocked 44 shots on the season. Unfortunately for Mueller, Andy Greene, Sami Vatanen, Damon Severson, Will Butcher and Ben Lovejoy are all returning next season so New Jersey will boast a crowded blue line -- which will limit his minutes and opportunity for a power-play role -- but he is entering a contract year which should bring out his best.
