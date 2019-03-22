Devils' Mirco Mueller: Participating in practice Friday
Mueller (shoulder) was able to practice Friday, but his status for Saturday's game against Arizona remains in question, Chris Ryan of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Mueller has missed 11 games since his scary crash into the boards against Calgary on Feb. 27. Returning to practice is a big step in returning to the active lineup, but we'll have to wait until more information becomes available closer to Saturday's puck drop to know if the blueliner will play.
