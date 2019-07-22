Devils' Mirco Mueller: Pens one-year deal
Mueller signed a one-year, $1.4 million contract with New Jersey on Monday.
Mueller set career highs last season in games played (53), assists (10) and points (11). The blueliner also topped 18 minutes of ice time per game for the first time in his five-year NHL career. Looking ahead to the 2019-20 campaign, the Switzerland native should be a near lock for the lineup on a game-to-game basis, which could see him challenge for the 20-point mark.
