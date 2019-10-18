Devils' Mirco Mueller: Plenty of PK time in win
Mueller recorded a plus-1 rating over 19:52 of ice time in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.
Mueller spent nearly a third of his ice time (6:15) on the penalty kill. He scored a career-high 11 points in 53 games last season, but Mueller is still searching for his first point of 2019-20 through five appearances.
