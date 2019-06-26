Devils' Mirco Mueller: Qualifying offer extended
Mueller was qualified by New Jersey on Tuesday.
The defensive defenseman appeared in 53 games last season, scoring a goal and dishing out 10 assists. In total, Mueller took 39 shots in 2018-19 so relying on him for fantasy production is not advisable. That being said, he will likely be back with the Devils next season after being extended a qualifying offer by the team.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...