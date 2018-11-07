Mueller finished with a minus-2 rating over 18:09 of ice time in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to Ottawa.

Mueller's five points in 13 games have already surpassed his four-point output over 28 appearances last season. His season rating now sits at minus-3, which matches his total over the last two contests. With just two goals in 95 career NHL games, Mueller's not an exciting fantasy entity.

