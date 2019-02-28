Devils' Mirco Mueller: Released from hospital
Mueller (head) has secured his release from the hospital, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
Considering Mueller was stretchered off the ice during Wednesday's game against Flames, it's great news that he's gained clearance to leave the hospital in less than 24 hours. The team is expected to provide more information surrounding his situation Friday.
