Mueller (collarbone) is still on injured reserve and isn't in the projected lineup for Tuesday's game against the Bruins.

Mueller returned to the big club Monday following a brief conditioning stint with AHL Binghamton, but the Devils clearly aren't in any rush to insert him back into their lineup. The 22-year-old blueliner has only tallied two assists in 13 games with New Jersey this season, so his eventual return to action will undoubtedly go unnoticed in most fantasy circles. The Devils should release an update on Mueller's status once he's removed from the injured list.