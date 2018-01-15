Mueller (collarbone) will not be available against the Islanders on Tuesday, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.

Mueller has already missed 25 consecutive outings after undergoing surgery to repair a broken clavicle. The blueliner resumed practicing Friday, but is not yet ready to return to action. The 22-year-old is still on injured reserve, which will require the Devils to make a corresponding roster move in order to activate him.

