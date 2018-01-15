Devils' Mirco Mueller: Remains sidelined
Mueller (collarbone) will not be available against the Islanders on Tuesday, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.
Mueller has already missed 25 consecutive outings after undergoing surgery to repair a broken clavicle. The blueliner resumed practicing Friday, but is not yet ready to return to action. The 22-year-old is still on injured reserve, which will require the Devils to make a corresponding roster move in order to activate him.
