Mueller (collarbone) was recalled from his conditioning assignment with AHL Binghamton on Monday.

Mueller logged a pair of games in the minors, picking up two PIM and a minus-3 rating. New Jersey is heading into a back-to-back Monday and Tuesday -- versus Detroit and Boston respectively -- which could open the door for the defenseman to suit up for the first time since Nov. 12. Whenever the 22-year-old is given the all-clear, he will likely bounce Ben Lovejoy from the lineup.