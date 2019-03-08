Devils' Mirco Mueller: Ruled out for Friday
Mueller (shoulder) will not play in Friday's matchup with Washington, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Mueller will miss his fourth-straight game with this shoulder injury. The 23-year-old started skating on his own Tuesday, but doesn't appear ready to slot back into game action. New Jersey doesn't have much of a reason to rush Mueller back, and he still needs to get in a full practice before returning.
