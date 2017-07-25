Mueller agreed to terms on a two-year, one-way deal with the Devils on Tuesday.

Mueller was acquired by New Jersey as part of an exchange of picks ahead of the 2017 NHL Draft. The blueliner spent much of the 2016-17 season in the minors with AHL San Jose, where he compiled 20 points and 22 PIM in 62 outings. The 2013 first-round pick will get a chance at regular minutes with the Devils if he can beat out Dalton Prout and Steve Santini for a third-pairing slot.

