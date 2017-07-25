Devils' Mirco Mueller: Signs one-way contract
Mueller agreed to terms on a two-year, one-way deal with the Devils on Tuesday.
Mueller was acquired by New Jersey as part of an exchange of picks ahead of the 2017 NHL Draft. The blueliner spent much of the 2016-17 season in the minors with AHL San Jose, where he compiled 20 points and 22 PIM in 62 outings. The 2013 first-round pick will get a chance at regular minutes with the Devils if he can beat out Dalton Prout and Steve Santini for a third-pairing slot.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...