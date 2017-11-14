Devils' Mirco Mueller: Suffers apparent shoulder injury
Mueller left Sunday's contest after just 18 seconds of ice time with an apparent shoulder ailment, per Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record.
Mueller's injury kept him out of practice Tuesday, which raises doubts about his availability against the Maple Leafs on Thursday. If the defenseman is unable to give it a go, Ben Lovejoy would be the leading candidate to slot into the lineup.
