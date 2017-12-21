Mueller (collarbone) has resumed skating, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.

It's not clear how rigorous Mueller's sessions have been, but nonetheless, this is a sign of progress for a guy who's been held out the last 16 games. The 22-year-old has only registered eight points (two goals, six assists) through 67 career contests between the Sharks and Devils, which means fantasy owners aren't likely to flinch when he does make his return.