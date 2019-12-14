Mueller scored a goal and added a plus-1 rating, one shot on net, one hit and one block during a 3-1 loss to the Avalanche on Friday.

The goal was Mueller's first point of the season in 18 games. Friday was also the first time Mueller posted a plus-rating since Oct. 17. He owns a minus-8 rating in the last 13 games. Mueller is best used in leagues with blocks -- he has 24 of those in his 18 contests.