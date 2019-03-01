Devils' Mirco Mueller: To be held out Friday
Mueller (head) is not listed in Friday's lineup against the Flyers, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
A scary scene played out Wednesday, with Mueller getting stretchered off the ice in a game against the Flames. He's since been released from the hospital, but the Devils are understandably taking the necessary precautions with the 23-year-old defenseman from Switzerland.
