Devils' Mirco Mueller: Undergoing further evaluation
Mueller (head) has full feeling in his extremities and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation.
That's great news for Mueller after he was stretchered off the ice Wednesday. While he's not out of the woods yet, it appears the blueliner has at least avoided a worst-case scenario after a scary head-first collision with the boards. More information should be revealed, including a potential timeline for his return, once additional tests have been conducted.
