Mueller has played in the Devils' last five contests which ended an 11-game stretch in the press box.

Mueller has struggled to consistently crack the lineup this season, as he has been a healthy scratch in 17 games this year. Once Ben Lovejoy (upper body) is cleared to return, Mueller could once again find himself in an observer role -- especially if the club wants to give Egor Yakovlev another look in the NHL.

