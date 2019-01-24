Devils' Mirco Mueller: Working way into lineup
Mueller has played in the Devils' last five contests which ended an 11-game stretch in the press box.
Mueller has struggled to consistently crack the lineup this season, as he has been a healthy scratch in 17 games this year. Once Ben Lovejoy (upper body) is cleared to return, Mueller could once again find himself in an observer role -- especially if the club wants to give Egor Yakovlev another look in the NHL.
