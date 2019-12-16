Devils' Nate Schnarr: Heads to New Jersey
The Coyotes packaged Schnarr in a trade to New Jersey in exchange for Taylor Hall and Blake Speers, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Nick Merkley, Kevin Bahl, a 2020 first-round pick and a 2021 conditional third-round pick are also part of the package heading to New Jersey. Schnarr was the Coyotes' third-round pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. The 20-year-old center oozed offensive upside in the OHL last season, compiling 102 points over 65 games with the Guelph Storm, and he's contributed nine points over 22 games with AHL Tucson this year. Schnarr is expected to report to AHL Binghamton.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.