The Coyotes packaged Schnarr in a trade to New Jersey in exchange for Taylor Hall and Blake Speers, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Nick Merkley, Kevin Bahl, a 2020 first-round pick and a 2021 conditional third-round pick are also part of the package heading to New Jersey. Schnarr was the Coyotes' third-round pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. The 20-year-old center oozed offensive upside in the OHL last season, compiling 102 points over 65 games with the Guelph Storm, and he's contributed nine points over 22 games with AHL Tucson this year. Schnarr is expected to report to AHL Binghamton.