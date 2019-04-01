Devils' Nathan Bastian: Back in lineup Monday
Bastian (upper body) will suit up against the Rangers on Monday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Bastian returns following a 14-game stint on the shelf due to his upper-body issue. The winger figures to see similar ice time to his previous four appearances (12:34 per game) and should be in the lineup for the final three contests of the year. While far from a lock, the 20-year-old should compete for a spot on the 23-man roster heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
