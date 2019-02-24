Devils' Nathan Bastian: Bumped up to NHL
Bastian was recalled from AHL Binghamton on Sunday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
The rookie winger has scored 27 goals and 41 points over his last two AHL campaigns. Bastian could slot into the lineup Monday against Montreal as several Devils skaters are currently injured or might be traded by Monday's deadline.
