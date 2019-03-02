Devils' Nathan Bastian: Can't play Saturday
Bastian (undisclosed) will miss Saturday's game against the Bruins.
Bastian got banged up Friday against the Flyers, and unfortunately only had a day to try and heal up. The Devils are extremely shorthanded on offense right now, so much so that Egor Yakovlev is moving from defense to forward just to give them four lines.
