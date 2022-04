Bastian (undisclosed) is available for Tuesday's game against Arizona but it's unclear if he'll play, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Bastian missed the last three games after he was injured against the Islanders on April 3. The 24-year-old is healthy enough to play but the team may take extra precautions in bringing him back. He has 10 goals through 50 games with the Devils this season but he's been held scoreless in his last nine appearances.