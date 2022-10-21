Bastian (lower body) didn't practice Friday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Bastian can be considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's matinee matchup with San Jose. If Bastian's unable to go, look for Jesper Boqvist, Fabian Zetterlund or Alexander Holtz to enter the lineup against the Sharks.
