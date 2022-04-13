Bastian produced an assist and four hits in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Coyotes.

Bastian missed the previous three games with an undisclosed injury, but he was solid in his return. He set up Kevin Bahl's first NHL goal early in the second period. The assist ended a nine-game point drought for Bastian, who continues to operate in a fourth-line role. The 24-year-old winger has 14 points (11 goals, three helpers) with 84 shots on net, 185 hits, 61 PIM and a minus-13 rating through 63 appearances between the Devils and the Kraken.