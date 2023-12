Bastian (undisclosed) is expected to be in the lineup for Saturday's game versus the Red Wings, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Bastian was deemed a game-time decision, but he was involved in line rushes in warmups in his usual fourth-line spot. The 26-year-old has five points, 56 hits and a minus-9 rating through 29 outings this season, and he's been out of the power-play mix for all of December.