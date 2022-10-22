Bastian (lower body) participated in morning skate and will be a game-time decision Saturday afternoon against San Jose, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Bastian wasn't at practice Friday but was back on the ice Saturday. He is pointless in three games this season and if he is unable to go against the Sharks, the Devils will replace him in the lineup with one of Alexander Holtz, Jesper Boqvist or Fabian Zetterlund.