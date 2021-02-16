Bastian (COVID-19 protocol) will play in Tuesday's game versus the Rangers, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Bastian is ready to rock after clearing the league's COVID-19 protocol over the weekend. The 23-year-old flashed potential before the team paused its activities due to a COVID-19 outbreak, as he posted four points and 18 hits through the first nine games.
