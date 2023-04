Bastian logged three assists in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Sabres.

Bastian picked up a helper on Jesper Boqvist's tally in the first period, Miles Wood's in the second and an empty-netter from Tomas Tatar in the final frame. It's the first three-point game this season for Bastian and his first multi-point effort since Nov. 5. The 25-year-old winger has six goals and nine assists in 42 games this season while moving in and out of a bottom-six role in New Jersey's lineup.