Bastian had two assists with four hits and two blocks Sunday in a 4-3 shootout loss to Philadelphia.

Bastian made a pair of tape-to-tape passes to set up goals by Michael McLeod and Miles Wood to help the Devils build a 2-1 lead. It was the second multi-point game of the year for Bastian, who's been fairly productive offensively since returning from injury April 17, generating one goal and three assists in six games.