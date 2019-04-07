Devils' Nathan Bastian: Heads down on high note
The Devils reassigned Bastian to AHL Binghamton on Sunday.
Bastian lit the lamp twice in the Devils' season finale to bring his total to three goals in seven games. The 2016 second-round pick will finish the season with the minor-league affiliate, and he'll look to make enough improvements to stick with the big club full-time next year.
