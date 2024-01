Bastian posted two assists in Monday's 6-5 overtime win against the Golden Knights.

Bastian finished with a plus-2 rating, a shot on goal and a hit in his 15:39 of ice time. It was the right winger's first multi-point showing of the season. His last multi-point performance came on April 11, 2023 when he had three assists in a victory against the Sabres. He'll look to add to his totals in a road game Thursday against the Hurricanes.