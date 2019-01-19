Devils' Nathan Bastian: Joins NHL roster
The Devils promoted Bastian from AHL Binghamton on Saturday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Bastian hasn't lit up the AHL this season, but he does own a respectable 15 points (10 goals, five assists) and a plus-10 rating over 43 games. He could be in line for his NHL debut Saturday against the Ducks, though Kurtis Gabriel was also recalled and is a candidate to be the 12th forward.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...