The Devils promoted Bastian from AHL Binghamton on Saturday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Bastian hasn't lit up the AHL this season, but he does own a respectable 15 points (10 goals, five assists) and a plus-10 rating over 43 games. He could be in line for his NHL debut Saturday against the Ducks, though Kurtis Gabriel was also recalled and is a candidate to be the 12th forward.