Bastian had two shots and four hits in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.
Bastian was noticeable despite playing just 10:35 in a fourth-line role. The Devils have deployed the 6-foot-4 winger on the power play in the past, but Bastian hasn't seen such usage early in 2022-23 and is still in search of his first point.
