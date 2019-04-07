Devils' Nathan Bastian: Makes impact in finale
Bastian scored two goals in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Panthers.
The 2016 second-round pick didn't get much of a chance to show what he could do in his first taste of NHL action due to an upper-body injury, but Bastian did light the lamp three times in seven games. The 21-year-old will head into camp next season looking to carve out a regular role for the rebuilding Devils.
