Bastian scored two goals in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Panthers.

The 2016 second-round pick didn't get much of a chance to show what he could do in his first taste of NHL action due to an upper-body injury, but Bastian did light the lamp three times in seven games. The 21-year-old will head into camp next season looking to carve out a regular role for the rebuilding Devils.

More News
Our Latest Stories