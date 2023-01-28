Bastian provided an assist, logged four hits, blocked two shots and fired two shots on goal in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Stars.

This was Bastian's first point in five outings since he returned from an upper-body injury. The fourth-line winger added nine PIM and eight hits over that span. He's not a significant source of offense -- he's at nine points, 30 shots on net, 58 hits, 24 PIM, 22 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 26 appearances this season.